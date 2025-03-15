TN Budget 2025: Reclaimed Ooty race course to be developed as eco park at Rs 70 crore

COIMBATORE: Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday announced that an eco park covering 52 acres will be established in the Ooty Race Course at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. During his budget speech, he said “Spice gardens, urban forestry, bird-watching areas, and nature trails will be developed in tune with the natural environment of the Blue Hills to attract more tourists.”

Last year, the Madras High Court directed the Madras Race Club (MRC) to hand over land it had leased in Ooty to the government after it failed to pay lease amount of Rs 822 crore, which has been pending since 2001. After taking possession of the land, the Nilgiris collector handed it over to the horticulture department last year.

A senior official from the Nilgiris Horticulture Department told TNIE, “In July, we started preliminary work on the retrieved land by removing grass, and planted a few saplings and trees. However, as funds were not allocated, we stopped the work. Now, the government has announced the Eco Park, but there is clarity on which department would execute the project.”

Residents pointed out that the project would boost the economy of the region through tourism and creating job opportunities.

The Ooty Race Course is one of India’s high altitude race courses, situated around 2,268 metres above sea level. Established in 1865 by Madras Race Club, it has a rich colonial history, originating during British rule when the hill station became a summer retreat.