TN Budget 2025: Rs 20 crore alloted to strengthen ABC programme, upgrade vet hospitals

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu experiencing an alarming surge in rabies-related deaths and dog bites, the state government has decided to strengthen its Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for community dogs, along with post-operative medical care facilities in 100 veterinary hospitals at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

Last year, 40 people died due to rabies — the highest in five years — and close to seven lakh dog bite cases were reported. Recently, a video of an Odisha man taking his life at a Coimbatore hospital, after exhibiting late-stage rabies symptoms, went viral on social media platforms.

A key challenge in reducing the spread of rabies in Tamil Nadu is the lack of comprehensive anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) and ABC programmes, say animal rights activists. Shruti Vinod Raj, a member of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), told TNIE,

“So far, there were no dog kennels and post-operative medical care facilities in public poly vet clinics. Only pet dogs were taken for ABC. Now, community dogs and even stray dogs, with the help of municipalities can be handled once the clinics are upgraded.”