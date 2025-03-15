TN Budget 2025: Rs 310 crore flyover to link Guindy, Gurunanak junction in Chennai

CHENNAI: To ease the increasing traffic congestion in Velachery and Guindy, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the construction of a new four-lane flyover connecting five furlong road (Guindy) with Gurunanak college junction on Velachery main road.

The flyover, spanning 3 km, will be built at a cost of Rs 310 crore.

Velachery Main Road and the bypass have been experiencing heavy vehicular snarl-ups during peak hours due to increased traffic volume, encroachments on the service roads and lack of parking space for commercial establishments.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TANSHA) will be constructing the state’s longest elevated flyover (14.2 km) from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi along the East Coast Road (ECR) at a cost of Rs 2,100 crore.

The road will be built in partnership with private companies and likely to be tolled. Currently, the state’s longest elevated corridor is located on Madurai-Natham road - from Madurai (Gokhale road) to Chettikulam (7.3 km).

The proposed elevated corridor is expected to start either at Marundeeswarar temple bus stop or near Jayanthi theatre junction on ECR, and end at Uthandi. The elevated corridor will have 16 to 20 metres width along with footpaths.