1K SC caste violence victims in TN's Nellai district received Rs 11.30 crore compensation in four years

THOOTHUKUDI: At least 1,095 persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, who were victims of caste related violence in Tirunelveli district have received compensation at a cost of Rs 11.30 crore provided under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in the past four years, as revealed in an RTI reply.
As per the RTI reply obtained by Advocate Isakki Pandian, the department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare had sanctioned Rs 12.14 crore in the past four years, and the Tirunelveli district administration released Rs 11.30 crore to 1,095 victims since 2021.
Accordingly, the government allocated compensation for 302 SC persons affected in caste atrocities in 2021-2022, 296 in 2022-23, 287 in 2023-24, and 210 in 2024-25.
Under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department sanctioned Rs 1.65 crore for 302 victims and Rs 1.64 crore to eligible victims.
Similarly, out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 2.19 crore towards 296 victims in 2022-23, the district administration released Rs 2.10 crore. The government sanctioned Rs 4.70 crore to compensate 287 victims in 2023-24, and the district released Rs 4.68 crore. While the government sanctioned Rs 3.60 crore to 210 victims in 2024-25, the district administration has so far released Rs 2.86 crore, the RTI reply revealed.
Advocate Isakki Pandian said the government must take necessary steps to mitigate caste violence against SC people.
Speaking to TNIE, Collector Dr R Sukumar said the RTI data shows a decreasing trend in caste related violence in the past four years, due to stringent actions taken by the government. "Several caste violence victims have been provided with job opportunities to tide over the crises. Several actions are being taken to mitigate caste conflicts. The villages having 'NIL' caste violence are rewarded with the Best Village awards. Social media plays a pivotal role in spreading awareness, as any atrocity including high-handedness are being reported immediately," he said.