1K SC caste violence victims in TN's Nellai district received Rs 11.30 crore compensation in four years

THOOTHUKUDI: At least 1,095 persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, who were victims of caste related violence in Tirunelveli district have received compensation at a cost of Rs 11.30 crore provided under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in the past four years, as revealed in an RTI reply.

As per the RTI reply obtained by Advocate Isakki Pandian, the department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare had sanctioned Rs 12.14 crore in the past four years, and the Tirunelveli district administration released Rs 11.30 crore to 1,095 victims since 2021.

Accordingly, the government allocated compensation for 302 SC persons affected in caste atrocities in 2021-2022, 296 in 2022-23, 287 in 2023-24, and 210 in 2024-25.

Under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department sanctioned Rs 1.65 crore for 302 victims and Rs 1.64 crore to eligible victims.