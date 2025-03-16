7.7K anganwadi posts to be filled via direct hiring in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The social welfare department has issued an order to fill 7,783 out of more than 21,000 vacancies in anganwadi centres across the state through direct recruitment. According to data shared in Parliament, Tamil Nadu has 54,449 operational anganwadi centres, with 10,837 vacancies for workers and 10,651 for helpers.

The recruitment will include 3,886 anganwadi workers, 305 mini anganwadi workers and 3,592 anganwadi helpers for centres catering to at least 21 children in pre-school education. They will receive a consolidated pay of Rs 7,700, Rs 5,700 and Rs 4,100 a month respectively for the first year. From the second year, they will be placed under the special time scale pay structure, increasing their salaries to Rs 7,700–Rs 24,200, Rs 5,700– Rs 18,000, and Rs 4,100–Rs 12,500.

The order has been issued following a letter from the director of Integrated Child Development and Services highlighting the need for persons with higher educational qualification and efficiency to improve the quality of education in anganwadi centres along with focus on nutrition under the nutrition as well as education scheme. It may be noted that the minimum qualification for workers/helpers has been prescribed as Class 12 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2023.

The workers and helpers are expected to impact basic education in a simple and effective manner. After identifying their long-term suitability, these employees may be appointed on a temporary basis on consolidated pay after which they may be absorbed on a special time scale for the posts, the director said.

The government, in its order issued on December 16, 2024, for the recruitment of 8,997 noon meal helpers, said the appointment of disabled persons was exempted. However, following an interim stay by high court, the social welfare department has removed this exemption