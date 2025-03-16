AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami flays ‘eyewash’ budget; BJP calls it mere paperwork

CHENNAI: Leaders of opposition parties, including the AIADMK, BJP, and PMK, on Saturday strongly criticised the budget. Terming it an “eyewash”, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the budget fails to offer any real benefits to farmers. He dismissed the agriculture budget as a “deceptive drama”, claiming it was merely a compilation of schemes from various departments presented as a policy document to mislead the public.

Describing the budget as a “mere paperwork”, BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that previous budgetary announcements have not been implemented. “The government has neither fulfilled its earlier promises nor proposed practical initiatives this year,” he alleged.

Annamalai also questioned the purpose of presenting an annual agriculture budget when it offers no tangible benefits to farmers. “This exercise seems to be driven by the chief minister’s publicity interests,” he added. While PMK founder S Ramadoss lauded specific measures, he expressed disappointment over lack of new irrigation projects.

VCK MLA S S Balaji told TNIE he was dissatisfied with the budget’s failure to increase the MSP for paddy and sugarcane. However, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said the imposition of land restrictions would limit the benefits of farmers.