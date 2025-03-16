Boost to organic farming in 37 districts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A slew of measures will be implemented to promote natural/organic farming in the state. This includes the establishment of natural farming clusters, marketing organic and natural farming products, providing full subsidies to organic farmers for pesticide residue testing, exemption from certification fees for organic farming certification, and setting up quality control laboratories in four districts.

Presenting the exclusive budget for agriculture in the Assembly, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said several activities will be carried out in 37 districts to promote organic farming by allocating Rs 12 crore. The National Mission on Natural Farming will be implemented as a two-year programme to establish natural farming clusters with interested farmers, benefiting 7,500 farmers. Marketing of organic and natural farming products in government buildings like the Poomalai market complex will be facilitated, which will help farmers have easy access to consumers for their natural farming products.

Panneerselvam said awareness of organic farming and related technologies will be created for farmers across 37 districts. Besides, exposure visits to organic farms will be organised for 38,600 higher secondary school and college students, he added.

“Incentives will be provided to encourage farmers who have attained organic status. Further, full exemption from certification fee will be given to farmers seeking organic certification,” he added.