Farmer's flag lack of fund allocation in agro-industries in Tamil Nadu agriculture budget

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the region have flagged a lack of specific announcements for agro-industries in the region in the state agriculture budget despite growing demands for value-added agricultural products.

The Tamil Nadu Agro-Industrial Corridor between Tiruchy and Nagapattinam was first announced in the 2021 agricultural budget, with an overall project outlay of Rs 2,084 crore. Implementation was planned from 2023-24 to 2027-28, covering Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts. However, there has been no significant progress or fund allocation.

“The potential for value-added products remains largely untapped,” said V Veerasenan, leader of the Nasuvini Riverbed Farmers Development Association.

“The state government must stabilise its finances and allocate funds for this long-promised initiative to develop agro industries,” added V Nathyanarayan, general secretary of the Consortium of Cauvery Delta Farmers.

However, the government has introduced a scheme to establish 100 food processing and value-addition units across the state, with Rs 50 crore earmarked for the first phase. Under this initiative, new projects with an investment of up to Rs 10 crore will receive a capital subsidy of up to 25%, with a higher subsidy of 30% for women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs, capped at Rs 1.5 crore. Additionally, a 5% interest subvention will be provided for five years.

While welcoming the scheme, Cauvery V Dhanabalan, leader of the Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paathukaapu Sangam, said, “Such value addition units are necessary, but this scheme is not specific to the delta region and does little to advance the agro-industrial corridor. Moreover, the subsidy is insufficient.”