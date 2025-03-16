Farmers seek additional funding for repair, maintenance of regulator dams in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: While the state government has allocated Rs 120 crore for desilting irrigation channels across 25 districts, farmers have sought more funds for repair and maintenance of regulator dams and desilting of static waterbodies such as lakes and ponds. “Masonry works, such as repair of regulator dams, is crucial for managing water flow. Hence we expected a separate allocation for it in the budget,” said Cauvery V Dhanabalan of the Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paathukaapu Sangam, adding desilting of lakes and ponds are also vital for ensuring efficient irrigation.

Currently, WRD handles desilting of rivers and major irrigation channels (A and B) before the release of Cauvery water from Mettur dam, while the agricultural engineering department desilts intermediate channels (C and D). Minor channels (E, F, G, H) are cleared manually under the MGNREG scheme. In the agriculture budget, the government has proposed desilting of 2,925 km of C and D channels at a cost of Rs 13.8 crore. G Sethuraman of Thamizhaga Vivasaayigal Nala Sangam said, “While the allocation for WRD to desilt rivers and main channels seems enough, the grant of Rs 13.8 crore for agricultural engineering department is not sufficient to work on nearly 3,000 km of C and D channels.”

Although the allocation was deemed “insufficient”, S Vimalanathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has urged the agricultural engineering department should ensure proper execution of the project. When contacted, a senior WRD official said funds for masonry works would be allocated in the upcoming ‘Demands for Grants’ sessions in the Assembly.