Flagging cashew sector in TN's Ariyalur district may rebound with budget push

ARIYALUR: The expansion of cashew cultivation and industry in Ariyalur proposed in the state agriculture budget is expected to give a fillip to the sector. In Ariyalur district cashew is cultivated in Sendurai, Udayarpalayam, and Andimadam taluks. Low yield due to poor rainfall has been a bane of this traditional sector.

In the budget the state government announced plans to increase cashew cultivation and production of cashews, promote cashew-based industries and secure welfare of workers. A Tamil Nadu Cashew Board will be established at Rs 10 crore. This initiative will largely benefit farmers involved in cashew cultivation and rural communities engaged in subsidiary activities.

"The announcement of the Cashew Board and the government's commitment to promoting cashew-based industries will help cashew farmers in distress due to unpredictable weather and low yields," said Tamil Nadu Lake and River Irrigation Farmers' Association state president P Viswanathan.

"We filed several petitions demanding the government's intervention to procure cashew nuts and establish industries that can add value to the crop. The creation of a cashew-based industry could not only improve the economic viability of cashew farming but also create additional employment opportunities for rural communities," he added,

Another farmer, K Shanmugam from Andimadam, said, "It has been hard for farmers like me who rely on cashew for their livelihoods. There is a lot of wastage and no proper system to sell the nuts at a fair price. Many farmers have destroyed cashew trees without proper income."

"The establishment of a cashew board will give us a direct channel to sell our produce at better prices. Expansion of cashew cultivation will help provide sustainable income to farmers," he added.