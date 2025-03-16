Kodai traders, guest house owners say Madras HC restrictions eating into their business

DINDIGUL: Though the traders and guest house owners are welcoming the vehicle limit imposed by the Madras High Court, the traders in Kodaikanal are a worried lot, as they said the curbs will affect their business. They are urging the authorities concerned to relax the norms and take steps to improve the infrastructure in the taluk.

The court has set 4,000 as the vehicle limit during weekdays and 6,000 as the limit during weekends in Kodaikanal. The restrictions will be in place from April 1 to June 30.

Sources said there are more than 3,000 guest houses and homestays in Kodaikanal taluk. From May 7, 2024, when the e-pass was made mandatory for vehicles, to February 16, 2025, around 28,70,502 people and 4,76,716 vehicles registered for e-pass, but just 12,98,122 people and 2,11,732 vehicles entered the hill station, they said.

Speaking to TNIE, D Rajkumar, a guest house owner, said, the guest houses, resorts and hotels on the hill station are completely dependent on tourists from Tamil Nadu and all other places. "Businessmen, workers and others are directly and indirectly affected due to the restrictions of vehicles. The forest department and the tourism department should chalk out a plan to ensure the survival of businesses and tourism in the taluk. The forest department could chip in to ease the traffic congestion. For example, if Lower Point is opened at 6 am instead of the current opening time of 9 am, the tourists don't have to wait for a long time, thereby reducing the rush."