Let down by lack of MSP hike, loan waiver: Farmers in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: The farming community is not excited about the agriculture budget as there was no announcement regarding an enhancement of the MSP or crop loan waiver. While they also expected schemes and initiatives to boost their income, none of their demands were included or addressed.

Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, pointed out that since this budget was the last fiscal of the current DMK government’s tenure, farmers had expected an announcement on loan waivers. “When calculating input costs, the MSP for paddy should be Rs 3,660 per quintal. However, we are only receiving Rs 2,450 per quintal,” he stated.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan, a state executive committee member of the CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, welcomed the announcement of enhanced accident relief for farmers, which was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, the relief for disabilities caused by accidents was raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, and the cash assistance for funeral expenses was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, N Veerasekaran, state spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, pointed out that schemes related to millets, oilseeds, and solar energy, among others, have been implemented under the union government programmes.

Vayalur N Rajendran, state treasurer of the farmers’ wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress, expressed disappointment that the budget made no mention of key projects such as the Vaigai-Gundar linkage project and the Maruthur-Umaiyalpuram barrage project.