Meter vendors warned not to overcharge consumers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed the state power distribution corporation (discom) to issue notices to all approved meter vendors, warning them not to charge more than the approved rates. If any vendor is found to be overcharging, their approval will be cancelled.

In its order, TNERC cited an example where a vendor charged Rs 17,582 for a 100 amps meter against the approved price of Rs 8,000. The commission has enclosed a copy of the invoice as proof.

Discom’s instruction

TNERC also raised concern about the discom’s working instructions related to consumer meters, stating that they violate multiple legal provisions. It was observed that consumer meters are not being accepted for new connections despite available stock, and are also not allowed for replacing faulty meters.

The commission said this violates regulations, which give consumers the right to purchase their own meters.

TNERC said the lack of multiple approved vendors has led to a monopoly in the supply of 100A meters, allowing a single vendor to impose excessive charges. This limits consumer choice and forces them to pay higher amounts.

To address this, the commission directed that all meter vendors who meet the required specifications and pass testing criteria should be added to the approved list to ensure fair competition.

The commission also ordered the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Company Limited to revise its working instructions in line with TNERC’s directives issued on May 28, 2024.

The changes must be made within a month, failing which strict action will be taken against the officers responsible for wilful disobedience, TNERC warned.