No crop-specific schemes for TN's Perambalur in agriculture budget

PERAMBALUR: Lack of specific agrarian plans for the district in the state agricultural budget presented on Saturday has upset farmers who have been seeking key interventions to improve agricultural sustainability, including a GI tag for products, MSP for shallots and support for cotton cultivation. Though the budget presented some general plans for shallots, cotton and maize, farmers demanded more clarity on it.

“If the government granted GI tag for shallots, it would have opened doors to a fair market and protected us from middlemen. Now we are forced to sell shallots at a lower price. Faced with heavy loss, many struggle to continue shallot farming,” S Ragavan, a local farmer, told TNIE.

“Instead of addressing our demands, the government has issued a general plan for shallots. Also, the demand of MSP for shallots remain unaddressed,” Maize farmers are also forced to sell through middlemen at lower prices in the absence of a proper procurement system by the government, said Tamil Nadu Farmers Association district president N Chelladurai.