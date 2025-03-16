Rs 125 crore scheme to increase nutritional security, farmer income in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To boost the income of farmers and ensure the availability of nutritious vegetables, fruits, pulses, etc., the government announced the Nutrition Farming Mission (NFM). This scheme will be implemented with an allocation of Rs 125 crore from union and state funds.

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said the scheme aims to enhance nutritional security and increase farmers’ net income through higher production. Stating that the per capita daily requirement of vegetables and fruits is 400g, Panneerselvam said to meet the daily vegetable needs of people and to encourage vegetable cultivation at home gardens, vegetable seed kits of tomato, brinjal, ladies finger, chillies, cluster beans and green leafy vegetables will be distributed to 15 lakh families at 75% subsidy.

Besides, fruit plant kits with three quick-bearing fruits like papaya, guava, and acid lime will be provided to nine lakh families at 75% subsidy to ensure nutritional security in urban and rural areas. The area under major vegetable crops and green leafy vegetables will be increased by 14,000 acres. This area expansion programme will be implemented particularly in districts adjoining Chennai to ensure a steady supply for the city’s population. Besides, the Pulses Development Scheme will be implemented to cover 5.72 lakh acres, benefitting 2.5 lakh farmers to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses and ensure food security.

The area under red gram has expanded to 1.59 lakh acres and its cultivation will be promoted on 80,000 acres, the minister added. Also, assistance will be provided for establishing five mushroom production units in rural areas to increase the production, encourage new entrepreneurs and generate employment opportunities, he said. To facilitate direct selling of harvested vegetables and fruits by farmers, assistance of 4,000 mobile vending carts will be provided, he added.