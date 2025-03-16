'Ru' symbol in TN budget to show our determination for language policy: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The replacing of the Indian rupee symbol with the Tamil letter 'Ru' in the budget presented for 2025-26 was to show how determined the ruling DMK was over the language policy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the party president M K Stalin said on Sunday.

While he had released the logo for the budget, "those who don't like Tamil made it a big news," he said in an apparent attack on the BJP.

The CM, in his regular "Ungalil Oruvan" (One among you) video address, also took a jibe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her criticism of the rupee symbol issue, saying she could respond on the matter but not on Tamil Nadu's plea for funds.

"I had released the budget logo. We had the 'Ru' to show how determined we are in the language policy. But those who don't like Tamil made it a big news," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government's replacing the rupee symbol with 'Ru,' the first letter of 'Rubaai' that denotes the national currency in the vernacular language, had kicked up a row with the BJP taking strong exception.