Tamil Nadu unveils agricultural mechanisation scheme to benefit 17,000 farmer

CHENNAI: The agricultural mechanisation scheme announced in the budget will be implemented at an outlay of Rs 215.8 crore and it will benefit 17,000 farmers. The scheme will also cover 2,338 villages where the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme is being implemented 5,000 agricultural machinery and tools will be distributed under it.

“Due to the shortage of farm labourers, the demand for machinery has increased to sustain agriculture. Mechanisation plays a crucial role in minimising input costs and higher yields,” Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said.

To enable small and marginal farmers to carry out farming operations on their small land holdings, 7,900 power tillers and 6,000 weeders will be given to them at subsidised rates. “For purchasing paddy transplanter and power weeder, 60% subsidy will be provided - by giving additional 10% to the existing 50% subsidy. Rs 5 crore will be allotted from the state fund for this,” the minister said.