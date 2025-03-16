Tamil Nadu unveils agricultural mechanisation scheme to benefit 17,000 farmer

CHENNAI: The agricultural mechanisation scheme announced in the budget will be implemented at an outlay of Rs 215.8 crore and it will benefit 17,000 farmers. The scheme will also cover 2,338 villages where the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme is being implemented 5,000 agricultural machinery and tools will be distributed under it.
“Due to the shortage of farm labourers, the demand for machinery has increased to sustain agriculture. Mechanisation plays a crucial role in minimising input costs and higher yields,” Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said.
To enable small and marginal farmers to carry out farming operations on their small land holdings, 7,900 power tillers and 6,000 weeders will be given to them at subsidised rates. “For purchasing paddy transplanter and power weeder, 60% subsidy will be provided - by giving additional 10% to the existing 50% subsidy. Rs 5 crore will be allotted from the state fund for this,” the minister said.
Crop-based agricultural machinery custom hiring centres will also come up at 130 places with a subsidy assistance of Rs 10.5 crore. “To support small and marginal farmers who may not have the financial means to purchase high-tech and expensive machinery, custom hiring centres (CHCs) will be established through cooperative societies of farmers, self-help groups, registered farmers’ societies and rural entrepreneurs, and farmer producer organisations,” he elaborated.
As the scheme to hire agricultural machinery through the e-Vaadagai mobile app was well received by farmers, 603 machinery including tractors and tractor-operated implements will be procured and hired out at nominal charges. For this, Rs 17. 37 crore will be allocated.
1K centres to service farming equipment
1,000 Chief Minister’s Farmers Service Centres will be established this fiscal, and these centres will serve as hubs for agricultural support. Around 4,000 agriculture graduates and 600 agriculture diploma holders pass out every year. “To leverage their expertise and technical knowledge, the CM’s Farmers Service Centres will be established and Rs 42 crore will be earmarked for this purpose,” he added.