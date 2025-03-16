Temple festival in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve concludes amid concerns over cooking, waste disposal

CHENNAI: The annual three-day Arulmigu Aadhi Karuvannarayar temple festival, held inside the core area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), concluded despite challenges in managing the crowd and enforcing regulations.

A strict vigil was maintained by the forest and police departments following guidelines issued by the Madras High Court. The court had imposed a cap of 100 vehicles per day entering the reserve, with devotees required to pre-register at the Karachikorai check post.

Dumping garbage, using the Moyar River for drinking or cooking, and burning firewood were strictly prohibited. While most of the conditions were enforced, observers told TNIE that devotees were allowed to carry gas cylinders in their vehicles for cooking.

The court order states that only pre-cooked food should be supplied, with no dependence on temple premises or forest areas. In unavoidable circumstances, cooking is permitted only within a limited area, but firewood collection in reserve forest areas is strictly prohibited.

R. Karpagam, the petitioner in the Madras High Court case and a festival observer, said the forest department and police had done a "decent job" in limiting vehicular movement. However, she raised concerns over the use of gas cylinders, which posed a significant risk. "Light and noise pollution caused by thousands of devotees was a major disturbance to the wildlife. People were seen carrying out animal sacrifices all over the place and throwing the waste in the open, which was a violation of the court order," she said.