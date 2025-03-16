Temple festival in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve concludes amid concerns over cooking, waste disposal

CHENNAI: The annual three-day Arulmigu Aadhi Karuvannarayar temple festival, held inside the core area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), concluded despite challenges in managing the crowd and enforcing regulations.
A strict vigil was maintained by the forest and police departments following guidelines issued by the Madras High Court. The court had imposed a cap of 100 vehicles per day entering the reserve, with devotees required to pre-register at the Karachikorai check post.
Dumping garbage, using the Moyar River for drinking or cooking, and burning firewood were strictly prohibited. While most of the conditions were enforced, observers told TNIE that devotees were allowed to carry gas cylinders in their vehicles for cooking.
The court order states that only pre-cooked food should be supplied, with no dependence on temple premises or forest areas. In unavoidable circumstances, cooking is permitted only within a limited area, but firewood collection in reserve forest areas is strictly prohibited.
R. Karpagam, the petitioner in the Madras High Court case and a festival observer, said the forest department and police had done a "decent job" in limiting vehicular movement. However, she raised concerns over the use of gas cylinders, which posed a significant risk. "Light and noise pollution caused by thousands of devotees was a major disturbance to the wildlife. People were seen carrying out animal sacrifices all over the place and throwing the waste in the open, which was a violation of the court order," she said.
She also highlighted issues related to sanitation. "Open defecation was another problem. Mobile toilets provided were not sufficient. As a long-term solution, the government should not allow pilgrims to stay overnight. Instead, accommodation, food, and sanitation facilities should be provided on the HR&CE land near Bannari Amman Temple in the buffer area."
When contacted, Kulal Yogesh Vilas, Deputy Director of STR, told TNIE, "In three days, only 219 vehicles were allowed to enter the forest. Usually, the pressure is higher on the first day. After the 100-vehicle limit was reached, we operated 10 state transport buses to ferry pilgrims free of cost. Compared to previous years, the carbon footprint and disturbance to wildlife were kept minimal this year."
He added that public cooperation had improved and that the department would gradually phase out cooking inside the forest during festivals, insisting on pre-cooked food. "We managed to stop all plastic, liquor, etc., from being carried," he said.
A total of 220 places of worship are located within the core and buffer areas of STR, the majority used by tribal communities. However, three to four large temples and a dargah attract thousands of visitors annually during specific periods. "The Madras High Court has issued strict guidelines, and we are following them to minimise the pressure on the forest and wildlife while ensuring that religious sentiments are not hurt," he said.