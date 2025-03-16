Uzhavar Sandhai vegetables at your doorstep in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Uzhavar Sandhai vegetables will be delivered to consumers’ doorsteps with the help of local online sales platform, stated the state agricultural budget. In the first phase, this scheme will be implemented in 20 Uzhavar Sandhais across the state.

“Uzhavar Sandhais near the district headquarters will be integrated with a local online sales platform to enable consumers get fresh vegetables at their doorstep,” the agriculture minister announced. He added that 50 Uzhavar Sandhais with high arrivals will be upgraded for Rs 8 crore.

To facilitate farmers’ trade at a national level, 56 regulated markets will be integrated with the Electronic National Agricultural Market (eNAM) at Rs 39.20 crore. Out of the 284 regulated markets functioning in TN, 157 markets have already been integrated with eNAM.

Furthermore, infrastructure facilities in regulated markets will be ramped up with transaction sheds and storage godowns at several places currently functioning in rental buildings. G Ariyur sub-regulated market in Kallakurichi will get a transaction shed at a cost of Rs 50.79 crore allocated from union and state funds.

Storage godown of 1,000 T capacity each will be built at Rs 20 crore in 9 regulated markets, including Tindivanam, Gingee, Sulur, Kumbakonam, Udumalaipet, Kilpennathur and Usilampatti.