Village administrative officer fleeing DVAC jumps into lake with ‘bribe money’ in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A village administrative officer (VAO), fleeing a team of officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) with the alleged bribe amount, jumped into the Perur Periyakulam lake after his bike veered off the road here on Friday night. Though the officials managed to catch the VAO, they were unable to retrieve the money, amounting to Rs 3,500, that was thrown into the lake.

The suspect has been identified as M Vetrivel, VAO of Madvarayapuram village near Alandurai. Vetrivel had allegedly collected the money from a cancer patient, Marathaal, who had approached him recently for a legal heir certificate after her husband’s death.

Sources said as per when Vetrivel’s demanded Rs 5,000 to arrange the certificate, Maarathaal initially paid him Rs 1,000. When he asked for the remaining amount, she informed her son-in-law Krishnasamy about the whole episode.

As per the tip-off from Krishnasamy, the DVAC set up a trap, and handed over Rs 3,500 laced with chemicals him. When Krishnasamy handed over the money to the VAO in front of City Union Bank near Perur Tahsildar office at 8pm on Friday as per the plan, DVAC team led by ADSP Divya, who were hiding nearby, surrounded Vetrivel, sitting on his two-wheeler and caught him red-handed.