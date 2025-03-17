25-year-old bull tamer gored to death at Keelakarai jallikattu

MADURAI: A 25-year-old bull tamer died after being gored during the jallikattu event at the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu arena in Keelakarai, Madurai, on Sunday. Over 70 participants sustained injuries at the event, organised by DMK cadres for Chief Minister M K Stalin’s birthday.

Police sources said M Mahesh Pandi (25) of Katcharairuppu village near Sholavandan was gored while trying to tame a bull that charged through the vadi vasal. He suffered chest injuries and was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where he was declared brought dead.

A total of 71 persons, including 33 bull owners, 37 tamers, and one spectator, were injured. Among them, 20 suffered major injuries and were referred to GRH.

Of the 1,051 bulls registered, three were rejected after medical checks. Among 600 tamers, 22 were disqualified. Minister P Moorthy said the event aimed to give more bulls a chance to participate.