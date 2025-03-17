Adi Dravidars lost 15,000 top government jobs due to 3 per cent internal SC quota: PT chief

TIRUCHY: Due to internal reservation for Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu the Arunthathiyars have unfairly benefited more than the Adi Dravidars and the Devendra Kula Vellalaras, stated Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy. He also demanded a caste census among the SCs for fair distribution of reservation benefits.

“Adi Dravidars and Devendra Kula Vellalars (DVKs) have lost over 15,000 top positions in government jobs due to the 3% internal reservation for Arunthathiyars since 2009 due to the policy of Karunanidhi. Instead of internal reservation, a caste census should be conducted and based on that allocations should be made,” said Krishnasamy said at a press conference in Tiruchy on Sunday.

He argued that Arunthathiyars, who predominantly speak Telugu and Kannada and are not native to Tamil Nadu, have enjoyed the internal quota in the 18% allocated for SCs. “There around 70-odd SC castes and they all should benefit from it, not Arunthathiyars alone. So a caste-based census among SC people should be conducted,” he said.

He announced a protest against the internal reservation policy and the eviction of Manjolai workers on May 17.

Regarding the Puthiya Tamilagam’s stand on the 2026 state election, Krishnasamy said his party will support a party that agrees for power-sharing, including ministerial positions, if it forms the government. He also vowed to dethrone the DMK from power.

He also questioned the DMK’s opposition to the three-language policy. “Is the ruling party prepared to implement a single-language policy in Tamil Nadu?” asked Krishnasamy.

Also, he alleged that while DMK leaders send their children to schools that follow the three-language system, they oppose the same for government school students. He said countries like Japan have progressed by adopting a single-language system and added that knowledge, not language, is the key to development.