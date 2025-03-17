After RS seat spat with EPS, DMDK lauds DMK budget, supports delimitation stand

DINDIGUL: Days after the fallout between the DMDK and AIADMK over the promise of a Rajya Sabha MP seat for the DMDK, party’s general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth showed signs of moving away from the AIADMK camp.

Speaking to reporters in Palani on Sunday, Premalatha said her party supports the DMK government on delimitation issue and welcomed the general and agriculture budget for 2025-26. She has also voiced support for the DMK government in the alleged Tasmac scam and said that those making allegations against the government must back it up with evidence.

She said, “The DMK has announced a series of schemes during the Tamil Nadu Budget as the state is about to face elections next year. On behalf of the DMDK, we welcome the budget as it contains all the schemes announced by former DMDK chief Vijayakanth in his first election manifesto in 2006.

We thank the state for this move. We had said in order to provide exposure to the agriculture practices in countries such as Japan and China, around 5,000 TN farmers should be selected and made to travel to such countries. Several schemes in both budgets were earlier announced by the DMDK.”

On the alleged Tasmac scam, she said one must back up the claims with evidence. “When it comes to the three-language policy, I have made it clear that Tamil should be made compulsory as a medium of study. In the name of delimitation, if there is a change in the number of constituencies, we will oppose the centre and support the state,” she added.