AIADMK's resolution to remove Speaker M Appavu fails in Tamil Nadu assembly

CHENNAI: The AIADMK’s resolution to remove Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu was defeated on Monday, with 154 MLAs from the ruling DMK and its allies voting against it, while 63 AIADMK MLAs supported it. The PMK and BJP chose to skip both the discussion on the resolution and the voting process.

During the division of votes, three AIADMK MLAs and three DMK MLAs, including Minister R Gandhi, were absent. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters—R Vaithilingam, Manoj Pandian, and Ayyappan—supported the resolution against the Speaker.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, speaking in favor of the resolution, accused the Speaker of acting in a biased manner and favoring the ruling party members. On the other hand, Chief Minister MK Stalin defended the Speaker, stating, “The Speaker had acted impartially and gave opportunities to opposition members generously.” He further alleged that the AIADMK brought up the resolution to distract from internal conflicts within their party.

After the discussion, Deputy Speaker K Pitchandi conducted a voice vote and declared that the resolution was defeated. However, as Palaniswami insisted on a division of votes, the Deputy Speaker ordered the closure of all entrances to the House and ensured no members left or entered during the process. The final count confirmed 154 votes against the resolution and 63 in support, officially defeating the motion.

Following the announcement, Speaker M Appavu resumed his position and expressed his happiness over the outcome. “I am more happy on this day than when I was elected as the Speaker,” he said, explaining that he had always maintained impartiality while performing his duties in the House.