BJP TN chief Annamalai, party leaders detained

CHENNAI: Scores of BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu including its state unit president K Annamalai and women's wing national chief Vanathi Srinivasan were detained here on Monday by the police ahead of the party's protest against the alleged irregularities in state-run liquor retailer TASMAC.

The saffron party had announced a picketing protest of the TASMAC headquarters over the alleged Rs 1,000 crore irregularities, as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate recently.

Annamalai lashed out at the ruling DMK and its party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging the "rupee symbol and budget drama" was an attempt to divert attention from the recent ED raids at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), besides other entities.

Annamalai, clad in a black shirt, was detained near his house along with his supporters by the police.

In a social media post, the BJP state chief alleged that senior party leaders including Tamilisai Soundararajan have been placed "under house arrest" by the police.

Senior BJP leaders including H Raja, BJP Mahila Morcha chief and Coinbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, the party's Modakurichi legislator Dr C Saraswathi and functionaries including Vinoj P Selvam and Amar Prasad Reddy were detained.

Annamalai said there have been "irregularities of Rs 1000 crore," in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and asserted the party will continue to protest on the matter.