Dysfunctional streetlights leave GN Mills flyover dark for months

COIMBATORE: Motorists travelling along GN Mills Flyover on Mettupalayam Road are facing severe inconvenience due to non-functional streetlights on an entire lane. The darkness has made commuting dangerous, especially for those heading towards Panneermadai and Thudiyalur, NGGO Colony, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, and Ooty from Kavundampalayam.

Despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unresolved, as both the Highways Department and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) continue to pass the responsibility onto each other. With no concrete action taken so far, frustrated motorists have urged the authorities to address the problem without further delay.

D Praveen Kumar, a commuter, said, “Driving on this stretch at night is extremely risky. The absence of proper lighting increases the chances of accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders. The lights on both the flyover as well as the service road beneath the bridge have malfunctioned. Several months have passed, and still, the authorities have yet to repair these lights.”

When inquired about it, a CCMC official said that they would check with the highways department officials and restore the streetlights at the earliest.