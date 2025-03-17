Fire at Thoothukudi plant, 630 MW of power generation hit

THOOTHUKUDI: A major fire broke out at the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) late on Saturday night, leading to the halting of 630 MW of power production at three of its units. Following several hours of effort, fire and rescue service personnel managed to put out the blaze by 5 pm on Sunday. The fire at the cable gallery, however, is still smoldering. Two firefighters have been hospitalised due to suffocation.

TTPS is among the oldest thermal plants in operation, comprising five 210-MW units, with a total production capacity of 1050 MW.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the control room of unit I around 9.40 pm, and spread to the nearby departments and godown, impacting power production at units I, II and III. Smoke billowing out of chimneys caused panic among the public, they said.

Upon information, at least 10 fire engines and 50 personnel — under the deputy director of fire and rescue service — from stations in Thoothukudi and neighbouring districts arrived at the spot to douse the flames. As smoke filled the plant, the firefighters struggled to move closer to spray foam, leading to the suffocation and hospitalisation of two.