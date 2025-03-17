Fund allocation for desilting rivers, canals insufficient: Farmers

MADURAI: Allocating Rs 120 crore to take up 1,071 desilting works in rivers, canals, channels and drains is sufficient for the PWD to plan but not execute the works, said representatives of farmers' associations.

In the agriculture budget, Rs 120 crore was allocated for implementing the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project. Under the project, 1,071 desilting works was proposed at a cost of Rs 120 crore to facilitate uninterrupted flow of water from dams to tail end areas. About 6,179.6 km length of rivers, channels, canals and drains in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore will be desilted to benefit irrigated lands in 25 districts including the Cauvery delta districts, as per the proposal.

Speaking to TNIE, Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association Coordinator S Anvar Balasingam said the fund allotment is insufficient, and needs to be increased. Surge in heat waves and climate change makes the river water evaporate.

"The Vaigai flows through Valliparai and Varsanadu, after which the river evaporates. About 40% of the total budget must be allocated for desilting projects. While planning to implement the neutrino project, 18th canal was extended till Devaram on a war footing. Similar efforts is required in the desilting projects for the welfare of farmers. In order to mitigate water theft and evaporation, concrete walls must be constructed on both sides of the river path as part of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP)," he said.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathugappu Sangam deputy president C Nethaji said, "The proposal for desilting rivers and canals is only for name-sake as fund allocation is only enough for the PWD to plan and not execute the project. It would not bring any prospects to the farmers or people."

"Rivers in the state are contaminated due to mixing of sewage, factories effluents and waste, which must be prohibited. Fund allocation must be revised in order to implement the announcement appropriately," he added.