Lack of signs at U-turn spots at Thudiyalur junction irks motorists

COIMBATORE: Motorists complain of poor visibility during night at the U-turn established by the Highways Department on the Mettupalayam Road (NH 181) near Thudiyalur junction, saying there are no reflective signs or streetlights in the area.

The Thudiyalur junction experienced huge traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. The district road safety committee officials, and police, removed the traffic signal and introduced U-turns on either side of the intersection by demolishing the medians and installing safety barricades.

As the system received positive response from road users, officials made the U-turns permanent and placed concrete structures instead of barricades. However, some motorists raised concerns over the absence of reflectors, signboards, and caution boards at the spot.

T Soundar, a resident of Panneermadai, told TNIE, “As a motorist, I find the absence of reflectors, lights, and warning signboards near the U-turns extremely dangerous. This increases accident risks. Authorities must act immediately and ensure visibility. Also, they should consider increasing the height of the U-turn structures to match the height of the medians to avoid mishaps.”

G Manuneethi, divisional engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) told TNIE, “All necessary reflectors, bright coloured bollards, lights and signage have been added in the proposal. On Trichy Road, all U-turns have been provided with reflectors, bollards, and signboards to ensure visibility. The same has to be followed on the Mettupalayam Road. However, the officials failed to install them. I shall take up the matter with the NH and address these concerns immediately.”