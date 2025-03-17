No awareness among consumers on buying digital power meters from private players

MADURAI: Despite the availability of vendors for supplying digital meters throughout the state, who are also listed on the Tangedco website, many consumers seem to be unaware of such meters. Activists also said that the option to buy meters from private dealers is also missing in the application forms for new power connections.

Social activist NG Mohan told TNIE, "Consumers should be given a choice when it comes to buying good quality equipment for their power needs. Though consumers can buy digital meters from private companies through authorised dealers, not many are aware of it. I blame Tangedco because when a new customer fills in the details in the application form, it lacks the option to choose between a Tangedco meter and a meter from private vendors. This is also missing when a consumer applies for replacing defective meters. As a result, many consumers are not aware of the fact that they can buy meters from private dealers immediately, without waiting for weeks."

Meanwhile, private dealers said that awareness among consumers is less. Besides, they highlight that the digital meters sold by the private dealers are also safe and the price is fixed by the Tangedco panel in Chennai.

G Suresh, manager of PMS Electricals said, "The 2KV digital meter under the three-phase category costs Rs 9,200 and single-phase category costs Rs 5,500 from Tangedco. We also sell at the same price and cannot oversell. After purchasing the meter, they must give it to Tangedco for testing and it can then be installed by an electrician from the discom. While such meters are readily available with us, there is a delay of some weeks when purchasing from Tangedco and customers are upset as a result.”

A top official from Tangedco (Madurai) said, "We acknowledge the delay in getting new digital meters for new connections and also in replacing defective meters. Besides, the vendor list is available on the Tangedco website and anyone can access it. Consumers are already aware of buying from these vendors in Madurai. But, they should also be aware of the particular serial numbers which suit their power connection. Recently a consumer from KK Nagar bought a digital meter from a vendor, but it did not fit their module and power connection. After consulting the higher authorities, we will conduct awareness camps and make necessary changes in the application forms."