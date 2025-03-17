Parties want exam centres to be assigned within states

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed serious concerns over the assigning of centres in Telangana for several Tamil Nadu candidates, appearing for the second phase of examinations to recruit assistant loco pilots in the Southern Railway.

Palaniswami said 90% of the TN candidates, appearing for the March 19 examination, have been assigned centres in Telangana. In a statement, he said, “The candidates will be put in great hardship in writing examinations at a centre 1,000 km away from their places.

The union government should realise that such shortcomings will undermine the zeal among the youth of Tamil Nadu to join the central services like railway.” He urged the centre and the Southern Railway administration to assign examination centres in Tamil Nadu itself, considering the candidates’ requests.

Condemning the same, MMK president M H Jawahirullah and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran urged the Southern Railway to allocate examination centres in Tamil Nadu itself.