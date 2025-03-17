Polytechnics to offer green energy course from 2026

CHENNAI: Polytechnic students will be able to opt for a course in renewable energy in the next academic year as the syllabus and course schedule have been uploaded on the Directorate of Technical Education’s (DoTE) website. Stakeholders have been asked to submit feedback on the syllabus and necessary changes will be made accordingly, said a DoTE official. The syllabus will be finalised by the end of the month and the course will be introduced in the 2025-26 academic year.

The course will have five semesters and provide in-depth knowledge on design, installation, and operation.

“Help from industry experts will be taken to provide hands-on training to our students. Even the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited can help the students in training and job opportunities,” said an official.

The course was necessitated as the state government is heavily focussing on renewable energy, the official said. The Tamil Nadu government recently introduced three policies for wind, pumped hydro, and small hydropower to boost installed capacity.

“Even many corporates are approaching the state to set up windmills and other renewable energy. The sector is growing fast and we need skilled manpower to meet the needs of the renewable energy industry, “ said the official.

In 2023-24, the state was ranked fifth in renewable energy generation and accounted for 9.22% of the renewable energy generated in the country.