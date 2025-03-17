Puducherry government awaits 217 acres of land transfer from Tamil Nadu for Airport expansion

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government is awaiting the transfer of 217 acres of land from Tamil Nadu to facilitate the expansion of Puducherry Airport, according to Public Works Department Minister K Lakshminarayanan, who is also holding the Civil aviation portfolio.

Responding to a query R B Ashok Babu(BJP), Lakshminarayanan stated that the revised airport expansion plan requires a total of 402 acres, with 217 acres in Tamil Nadu and 185 acres in Puducherry. The redesign has been approved by the Civil Aviation Ministry, citing its operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, requesting the land transfer. Following this, the Villupuram District Collector has instructed the Vanur Tahsildar to assess the land requirement and determine the Government Land Register (GLR) value. Once the assessment is completed and conveyed to the Puducherry government, necessary steps will be taken for acquisition.

Lakshminarayanan assured that funding would not be an obstacle, as the Puducherry government plans to utilize its own resources and seek additional funds from the Central government, with potential contributions from Tamil Nadu.