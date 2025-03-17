Rs 5L given to ailing archery coach Hussaini

CHENNAI: A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, from the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority funds, has been extended to archery coach and martial arts expert Shihan Hussaini, who is undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

As per the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the assistance was extended to Hussaini, who has been making significant contributions to archery in both India and Tamil Nadu by training youth in modern archery, according to a press note.

So far, Hussaini has coached over 400 archers and was instrumental in promoting modern archery by introducing the recurve bow in 1979 and the compound bow in 1980. At present, 100 archers and 300 coachers are receiving direct training from Hussaini, who is also an expert in Karate and a sculptor.