Tasmac scam handiwork of masterminds, says Vijay

CHENNAI: Demanding a fair investigation into the Tasmac ‘scam’ and appropriate action against those involved in it, TVK president Vijay on Sunday said that the people of Tamil Nadu would reject the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections as the ‘propaganada model’ government’s gimmicks would not succeed in the people’s court.

In a statement here, Vijay said that those involved in the Tasmac (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited) ‘scam’ should be subjected to inquiry and the truth should be brought to light. “But whether or not there will be a fair investigation is known only to those invisible bosses and their relatives,” he added.

Vijay said only highly experienced and skilful masterminds could have committed such a ‘massive financial fraud’. “The Rs 1,000-crore scam is just the tip of the iceberg. A deeper investigation into the issue might lead to catching not only the small fish but also sharks,” he said on the financial irregularities alleged by the Enforcement Directorate in Tasmac.