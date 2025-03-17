Temple consecration work on track at Maruthamalai

COIMBATORE: Work is under way on a full swing for the consecration of Maruthamalai temple that is scheduled on April 4.

Since a large crowd is expected to witness the consecration, officials have decided to allow devotees only through the steps to reach the temple, They will be allowed to return to the foothills through the ghat road. VIPs and elderly people will be allowed to travel the temple in vehicles on both ways.

Workers are busy painting the main shrine. Construction of the rajagopuram and yagasalai is progressing briskly. A vasantha mandapam is being built at a cost of Rs 1.6 crore using donor contributions.

R Senthil Kumar, deputy commissioner of the Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple, said, “Consecration was last performed on March 18, 2013. Nearly, 70 per cent of the lift work has been completed, and within the next 30 to 40 days the remaining works will be completed.

Twenty people can use the lift at a time. We are also renovating the 16 shelters located on the steps. Other amenities for devotees, such as the waiting hall, toilets, and chappal stand, are also in progress. Using temple fund, we are replacing electrical equipment. Six lakh people visited the temple during Thaipoosam and we expect a few lakh more to visit on the consecration day.”