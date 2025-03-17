Traffic to be diverted for Marapalam expansion

COIMBATORE: As the Madukkarai Marapalam expansion works are set to begin this week, police officials have announced a traffic diversion on the Coimbatore-Palakkad main road to ease the work.

Following the demand for expansion of the railway underpass located next to Madukkarai, the Coimbatore district administration has proposed a plan to dismantle the existing structure and reconstruct the railway bridge with a four-lane carriageway (18 metres in width, including 3 metres of footpath and 5.7 metres in height).

Officials attached to the project said that once the district administration approves the traffic diversion, the railway department (Palakkad division) will initiate the construction of the underpass from next week.

An official said that as it is a major railway connectivity for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other states, the railway department has planned to construct the underpass without disrupting the train traffic. Rs 34 crore has been allocated for this project on a 50-50 share basis by the railways as well as the highways department.

Meanwhile, the district police officials have announced a traffic diversion to facilitate the construction work. Accordingly, vehicles like buses and light vehicles will have to take a left at Madukkarai junction and can get connectivity through Quarry Office Road, Kurumbapalayam Road, Madukkarai Market Road, and Chettipalayam Road. Vehicles heading to Coimbatore from Walayar and Palakkad will be allowed through Chettipalayam Pirivu, Viragukadai Bridge, and ACC Cement Factory Road. However, heavy vehicles are prohibited on these routes.

Police officials said that heavy vehicles are being allowed through Pollachi Main Road up to Eachanari, and they can access the Kochi-Salem bypass to reach Kerala and Coimbatore. This would be in place until work is completed.