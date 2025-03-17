VCK chief Thirumavalavan slams centre for ignoring Tamil Nadu fisher’s plight

PERAMBALUR: Chidambaram MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday accused the union government of handling the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy with indifference.

“The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen has been an ongoing issue. Both the state and central governments have made efforts to resolve it, but the centre has shown no real interest. They treat it as a state-specific issue and ignore it. If the centre wanted, it could resolve the issue easily, given its strong diplomatic ties with Sri Lanka,” Thirumavalavan said.

Responding to criticism over the delay in waiving Rs 1,774 crore in agricultural loans, Thirumavalavan said the centre had not provided the necessary funds to Tamil Nadu.

“Despite the centre deceiving Tamil Nadu, the state government is managing its finances effectively. However, BJP leaders here are unwilling to point this out or condemn it,” he added.

On VCK’s position in the 2026 Assembly elections, he said, “Our strength, alliance position and the political situation at both the state and national levels will determine our stance. We will put forth our demands accordingly.”