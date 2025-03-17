Water analysis department to replace plastic containers with reusable ones

COIMBATORE: The water analysis wing of the Health and Preventive Medicines Department has decided to stop using plastic containers to collect water samples for examination and instead use reusable polypropylene containers.

Officials said that local bodies from across the region send water samples to the laboratory once a week for testing. Currently, the water analysis wing provides plastic containers for this. However, as just a minimal amount of water is used for testing, the remaining sample is left in the containers. Though staff periodically clear these containers and send them to scrap, the department plans to procure reusable polypropylene containers to make the process more convenient.

A senior department official said, “Plastic containers cannot be reused as they may react with water molecules. Once a sample is collected, the containers are sent to scrap. To avoid dumping plastic and ensure that containers can be reused without any chemical reaction that might affect the water quality, the department has decided to introduce polypropylene containers, as these can be used multiple times without compromising the water quality. We expect to distribute around 2,000 containers in Coimbatore by April 2025.”

Sources said that the department operates regional water analysis labs in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Tirunelveli, covering all districts. These labs collect drinking water samples from local bodies responsible for sourcing and distributing drinking water to the public. To prevent the spread of waterborne diseases and contamination, the wing has expanded its collection of drinking water samples from all sources, including those sourced by local bodies and the public. The wing analysis the water samples weekly to monitor water quality and alert the relevant local bodies when alarming results are found.

Sources added that the water analysis wing also provides services to private individuals for drinking water, construction purposes, RO (reverse osmosis), and borewell use. Those wishing to test the water must pay 4,000 and provide two-litre samples. Construction samples require a 5-litre sample at `4,000, while testing for borewells and RO plants costs `5,600. Applicants receive containers from the department for collecting their samples.