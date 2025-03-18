56 people died on city roads in just two months in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In the last two and a half months, 56 people lost their lives in road accidents in the city. Police attribute this to speeding and drunk driving, which not only endangers drivers but also puts pedestrians in danger. A senior police officer said the department is taking several measures to make roads safe, adding safety is a personal responsibility and appealed to road users to follow rules.

According to data shared by city police, as many as 249 accidents involving vehicles took place in Coimbatore city reported from January 1 to March 15. Of these 55 fatal cases reported and 56 people lost their lives, and 223 people sustained injuries in the remaining 194 accident cases. 51 accidents involving pedestrians and there were 14 fatalities.

Compared to this, 642 accidents happened in 2024. There were 176 fatalities and 589 people suffered injuries. Of these, 387 accidents involved pedestrians, resulting in 102 fatalities and 281 injuries.