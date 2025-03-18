56 people died on city roads in just two months in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In the last two and a half months, 56 people lost their lives in road accidents in the city. Police attribute this to speeding and drunk driving, which not only endangers drivers but also puts pedestrians in danger. A senior police officer said the department is taking several measures to make roads safe, adding safety is a personal responsibility and appealed to road users to follow rules.
According to data shared by city police, as many as 249 accidents involving vehicles took place in Coimbatore city reported from January 1 to March 15. Of these 55 fatal cases reported and 56 people lost their lives, and 223 people sustained injuries in the remaining 194 accident cases. 51 accidents involving pedestrians and there were 14 fatalities.
Compared to this, 642 accidents happened in 2024. There were 176 fatalities and 589 people suffered injuries. Of these, 387 accidents involved pedestrians, resulting in 102 fatalities and 281 injuries.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashok Kumar attributed the high incidence of accidents to the increase in vehicles and violations especially speeding, drunk driving, and not wearing helmets and seat belts. “Driving under the influence of alcohol, using mobile phones while driving, and reckless riding are major causes of accidents".
"Road users must take responsibility for their safety. We are actively educating the public and enforcing rules. However, cooperation from road users is essential for effective preventive measures. We are taking action to reduce speeding at major stretches and accident hot spots. Improper driving practices, such as driving in the wrong direction, are also being monitored, as they contribute to sudden accidents" he stated.
"Additionally, we are recommending that the Transport Department cancel the driving licenses of individuals who frequently violate traffic rules,” Ashok Kumar added.
Police collected Rs 2,32,85,800 as fines in the two and half months for traffic violations. Cases were booked against 1, 30,296 motorists under Motor Vehicle Act for violations. A sum of Rs 1,27,45,800 was collected on other traffic violation cases. This apart, 1,697 motorists have been booked for drunk driving (DD). Of this, 1,054 DD cases were disposed through mobile court and fine of Rs 1,05,40,000 was collected.