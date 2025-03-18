BJP has special rage against CM Stalin: Law Minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: Law Minister S Regupathy alleged that the Enforcement Directorate was targeting the state as Chief Minister MK Stalin was uniting the leaders of various states against the alleged delimitation and the BJP has a ‘special rage’ against Stalin.

Talking to reporters at the DMK headquarters on Monday, Regupathy said, “Contrary to what Narendra Modi said prior to becoming Prime Minister, he has been creating crises in the states ruled by the opposition parties using the ED".

" Through intimidation, they made many leaders join the BJP and then turned them into ‘saints’. Those who refuse to join their party are subjected to revengeful action.” He also said that former minister from AAP Manish Sisodia and minister V Senthil Balaji have already spoken about the BJP’s attempts through the ED.

Talking about alleged scams involving BJP leaders, Regupathy asked why didn’t ED take action on them. “If we call Modi an A1 due to his inaction against those tainted leaders, will state BJP president K Annamalai accept it.” Regupathy made the statement countering Annamalai’s allegation that Stalin was the A1 in the alleged Tasmac scam.

On ED raids at Tasmac, Regupathy asked, “It has been several days since the raids happened, have they shown any evidence? An ED officer named Ankit Tiwari was caught in Tamil Nadu while accepting bribe. This is the condition of ED. All the officers are not honest.”