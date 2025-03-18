BJP, TVK trade charges, accuse each other of being 'B-team' of DMK

CHENNAI: The BJP and TVK on Monday traded charges, accusing each other of being the “B-team” of DMK by being in a covert alliance with the ruling party.

After the drama witnessed on Monday following the preventive detention of BJP leaders and cadre, TVK general secretary N Anand blamed the saffron party for playing “hide and seek” through such protests instead of taking action against those concerned despite being in power at the centre.

Alleging that no action seems to have been taken by the ED after the raids, he said the “drama” being enacted by the DMK and the BJP only revealed that the two parties are cheating the public by pretending that they are enemies.

When asked about this, BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that the purpose of launching TVK was to ensure that the DMK returned to power in 2026 and, therefore, actor Vijay’s party was the true “B-team” of the DMK. Contending that the BJP was doing politics on the field by taking up people’s issues in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai, in an avoidable language, said he was not doing “work from home” politics or “playing” with female actors like Vijay does.