Book traces fiscal history of Tamils since Sangam era

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday released the book Thamizhar Nithi Nirvagam: Thonmaiyum Thodarchiyum (Financial Management of the Tamils: Antiquity and Continuity), and the first copy was received by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

The book gives a comprehensive account of Tamils' financial administration from the Sangam era to the present. It sheds light on ancient trade, taxation systems, fiscal principles during the British Raj, and Tamil Nadu’s budgets presented after Independence.

The book can be downloaded using the link: https://www.tamildigitallibrary.in/budget (This exclusive link has many books on economics, 130-year-old budget documents and copies of budgets since 1920s). The CM also launched this special online page.

Professor P Shanmugam (retired), in his article reproduced in the book, recalls during the Pallavas rule, tax was levied on paddy, and other foodgrains, fruits, arecanuts, certain medicinal herbs, fishing, salt production, weaving, etc.

Besides, the users of water resources also had to pay tax. Moreover, road tax was also in vogue. Shanmugam said from the Sangam Age to the period of Pallavars and early Pandiyas, the revenue for the government was well planned. He said though there was no evidence to show annual planning, the then governments indeed had a plan for increasing their revenue.