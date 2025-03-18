Delay in release of ‘Pink Book’ raises eyebrows, affects railway projects plans in TN

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways is yet to release the ‘Pink Book’ for the Southern Railway even after the passing of over 45 days since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget.

The Pink Books, a compendium prepared for each zone of the railways providing granular details on the allocation of funds for various projects, expenditures on safety-related works, maintenance activities, infrastructure development and investments in doubling and new line projects, act as a blueprint for railway officials to plan the projects for the next financial year.

On February 3, two days after the union budget was presented, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Rs 6,626 crore has been allocated for TN for 2025-26 — 4.14 % higher than the Rs 6,362 crore allocated last year. However, the details on project-level allocations will be available only after the Pink Book is released.

The delay has raised eyebrows since the Pink Books are usually released within a few days, ever since the railway budget was integrated into the general budget in 2017. However, Southern Railway officials said they are waiting for the Pink Book’s release.

A railway official said that the ongoing projects are being carried out based on last year’s allocated funds. “The allocation for 2025-26 will take effect starting April 1. We are hopeful that the Pink Book will be released before March 31,” the official added.

A former member of the zonal railway consultative committee remarked, “Last year, it revealed that the railways had significantly reduced the funds allocated in the interim budget for 2024-25. Now, the railways should allocate substantial funds for projects where land acquisition is completed.”