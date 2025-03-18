Farmers deprived of fair prices as regulated market remains dormant in TN

PERAMBALUR: Even as the state government has proposed a new regulated agricultural market at Poolambadi in the district, farmers have raised concerns over the existing facility in Perambalur town, which has remained inactive for five years. It was intended to ensure fair prices for farmers through a transparent auction system.

However, due to “poor publicity” by the Department of Agri-Business and Marketing, auctions have ceased, forcing farmers to sell their produce to private traders at lower prices, rue farmers. In its agriculture budget presented on March 15, the government proposed setting up a new regulated market at Poolambadi, 32 km from town.

“The government should first revive the existing facility and restart auctions before setting up a new market elsewhere,” Tamil Nadu Farmers Association district president N Chelladurai told TNIE. He pointed out that cotton farmers, in particular, struggle with lower yields and the absence of a fair pricing mechanism.

“For years, we have had to sell cotton to traders in Thuraiyur or Salem at prices below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) due to the non-functioning market. Transport costs add to our burden,” he said. Last year, 76,000 hectares of maize, 5,000 ha cotton, and 330 ha millets were cultivated in the district.