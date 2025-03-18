Gang murders two history-sheeters in TN's Kotturpuram

CHENNAI: Two history sheeters were hacked to death by an eight-member gang near Kotturpuram on Sunday night. Police suspect the killings were connected to a 2022 murder. Three special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

According to the Kotturpuram police, the deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar (25) and his friend ‘Padappai’ Suresh (25). Arun had seven cases filed against him, while Suresh had six. The two became acquainted while serving time in prison, police said, adding that Suresh frequently visited Arun in Kotturpuram, and the two would often drink alcohol together.

On Sunday night, Suresh and Arun got drunk and had passed out near a temple in the locality, police said. Around 10 pm, an eight-member gang allegedly surrounded and brutally attacked them with knives and machetes. As passersby began gathering, the assailants fled the scene, police added.

Police rushed the duo to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where Arun was declared brought dead and Suresh succumbed to his injuries a short while after.

Police said, as per initial inquiry, Arun had been involved in a conflict with another history-sheeter ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh of Singaperumal Koil. In 2022, ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh had allegedly murdered Arun’s girlfriend in Kelambakkam. There had also been a dispute between ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh and Arun’s brother over drug sales, police said. As ‘Padappai’ Suresh was present at the scene, he too may have been targeted, they added.

Further investigation is under way.