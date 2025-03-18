High Court orders Rs 4 lakh interim relief for sexual assault survivor in Chennai's Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered an interim compensation of Rs 4 lakh to a girl who was sexually assaulted in Chennai recently.

The order was issued by a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the survivor’s mother and a suo motu case on the sexual assault and the subsequent high-handedness of a woman inspector during the probe. Since Rs 1 lakh has already been paid, the bench directed the government to disburse Rs 3 lakh now.

The compensation was sought by the survivor’s counsel under the provisions of the Pocso Act. The high-handedness of the then woman inspector led to a huge outcry as it was alleged that she had beaten up the survivor’s parents for extraneous reasons. The HC took up the case suo motu and formed a special investigation team which later arrested her.