Isro chairman V Narayanan launches thermal research centre at IIT-M

CHENNAI: V Narayanan, chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched a new fluid and thermal research centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday, aimed at making India self-reliant in advanced space technologies and attracting global talent and research funding.

The centre, named ‘Shri S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence in Fluid and Thermal Science Research’ is housed at the Department of Mechanical Engineering and will focus on critical advancements in spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management.

Named after S Ramakrishnan, an alumnus of IIT Madras and a distinguished aerospace engineer, the facility will serve as a nodal centre for research in heat transfer, cooling systems and fluid dynamics, which are essential for the next generation of spacecraft and satellite technologies.

Scientists and engineers from the Isro will work alongside faculty and researchers from IIT Madras to address complex thermal challenges in space applications, such as heat dissipation in satellites and launch vehicles, developing efficient cooling solutions using micro heat pipes, spray cooling, vapour chambers, two-phase heat transfer devices and high-fidelity simulation and testing facilities, said V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras.

Kamakoti added that this initiative is a game-changer for India’s space programme as thermal control is vital to satellite longevity, spacecraft safety, and mission success. The research at this Centre of Excellence (CoE) will directly impact upcoming lunar, Mars, and deep-space missions.

The centre will also focus on encouraging Isro scientists to pursue advanced degrees at IIT Madras while fostering industry-academia collaborations.