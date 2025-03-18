Madras HC quashes chargesheet against Canadian national for using 'forged' documents

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed a chargesheet, filed by the Tiruchy airport police against a Canadian citizen for producing forget documents while attempting to depart from the airport in 2007, as the police has failed to produce any prima facie material to prove that the document is forged.

Justice K Murali Shankar was hearing a petition filed by a Canadian citizen, Zakaria Farah, seeking to quash the final report filed by the airport police before Judicial Magistrate VI in Tiruchy.

The prosecution said Farah carried a forged travel document issued by commissioner of police and foreigners registration officer of Hyderabad and attempted to board a flight to Sri Lanka.

The petitioner said he was not able to visit his home country for 16 years due to the pendency of the FIR, which affected his personal and professional life. The delay prejudiced his right to a fair trial due to the deterioration of evidence and potential loss of witnesses, and moreover, the police have not recovered the forged travel document.