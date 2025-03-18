Madras HC rules contract workers with 480 days of service must be made permanent

“In this context, I conclude that the workmen have successfully proven that they have completed 480 days of service within a period of two calendar months and, as such, are entitled to be granted permanent status upon completing 480 days, as awarded by the ACL (Enforcement),” the judge stated in the order.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling, he held that transferring workmen to a contractor and denying an employer-employee relationship could not be used as grounds to overturn the ACL (Enforcement) award. He also ruled that the provisions of the 1981 Act could not be interpreted in a way that excludes public sector undertakings with statutory rules.

Additionally, he ruled that a 12 (3) settlement could not nullify the rights of workers who were not included in such an agreement from approaching the adjudicating authority.

Upholding the ACL (Enforcement) awards, the judge directed the authorities to absorb the workers on a permanent basis, counting their service from the date they completed 480 days. The absorption would be with continuity of service, though the workers would not be entitled to back wages.

The management was ordered to complete the process within 12 weeks. In the case of any deceased workers, they would be considered to have died while in regular service, and their legal heirs would be entitled to due death or terminal benefits. Retirement benefits were to be provided to workers who retired during the relevant period.